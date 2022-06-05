Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh & Aamir Khan define different styles in men’s fashion at an event; PICS

Salman Khan is one of the biggest and most popular actors in Bollywood. It is always a delight for the papas to spot him and capture him in their lenses. Well, today right after Salman returned from Abu Dhabi, Salman headed to attend an event in the city. We saw many other Bollywood celebs attending the same event and to name a few the Tiger 3 actor was accompanied by Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh. All three actors looked dashing in their respective attires.

In the pictures, we can see Ranveer Singh looking radiant in a bright red kurta that he has paired with a beige coloured pyjama. The kurta had nice embroidery work on the from and on the sleeves. The actor tied his hair in a small ponytail, wore diamond studs in his ears and covered his face with a beige coloured face mask. He greeted the paps with folded hands. On the other hand, Salman Khan looked dapper in the black suit that he paired with a blue shirt. Aamir Khan flaunted his casual side in blue jeans and tee.

Check out Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh’s pictures:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif. He is also currently working on his next film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Recently, he turned cheerleader for his close friend Shah Rukh Khan as the latter dropped the teaser of his upcoming film Jawan. Sharing the teaser on social media, Salman Khan captioned it, "Mere jawaan bhai ready hai @iamsrk." Clearly, Salman is excited about Shah Rukh and Atlee’s collaboration.

Talking about Aamir Khan, he will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. This film is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Ranveer Singh too has a lot of exciting films in his kitty and one of them is Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt.

