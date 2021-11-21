Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar are all smiles in unseen moments from IFFI 2021 Goa

The ongoing 52nd International Film Festival of India (Iffi) held annually in Goa and is currently underway. The festival's opening ceremony which took place this weekend saw several Bollywood bigwigs in attendance. From Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan and Shraddha Kapoor performing to Karan Johar and Hema Malini in attendance.

The event also saw several national and international delegates in attendance. While we earlier brought to you photos of Bollywood stars performing at the inaugural ceremony, we now got our hands on some unseen moments of the actors from the event. Dr Pramod Sawant, Goa Chief Minister, shared a happy snap with Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh on Instagram.

The politician struck a pose with the two Bollywood stars and captioned it, "Met Superstars of Indian Cinema, @beingsalmankhan and @ranveersingh at the Inauguration ceremony of the 52nd India International Film Festival in Goa. #IFFI52 #IFFIGoa #IndianCinema #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav #GoaAt60."

Meanwhile, photos of the actors from their private jet to Goa also surfaced. Shared by crew member Shillpi Kohli on Instagram, the photos show Salman, Ranveer and Karan Johar smiling for a picture with her.

Take a look at all the photos below:

Considered to be India’s most prestigious film festival, this year IFFI will honour Hollywood stalwart Martin Scorsese and celebrated Hungarian filmmaker Istevan Szabo with the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement award. Meanwhile, veteran Hema Malini and lyricist Prasoon Joshi will be honoured with the Indian Personality of the Year award at the IFFI 2021.

ALSO READ: In Pics: Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shradhha Kapoor give electrifying performance at IFFI opening ceremony