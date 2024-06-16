Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, MS Dhoni and others look dapper in UNSEEN PIC from Anant-Radhika's cruise pre-wedding bash

After hosting B-town biggies in Jamnagar earlier this year, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant celebrated their second pre-wedding bash with them but this time on a luxury cruise. The event which happened from May 29 to June 1 saw all of Bollywood along with several Indian sports personalities and international sensations in attendance.

An unseen picture from the bash has now gone viral that features Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, MS Dhoni, and others having a gala time on the cruise. Check it out!

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, MS Dhoni party together at Anant-Radhika’s cruise pre-wedding

It’s been weeks since the second pre-wedding celebration of soon-to-be-married couple Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was concluded. But the images continue to make it to social media. Earlier today, a fan dropped an image that featured Salman Khan enjoying a party with the boys.

While he looked dapper in an all-black look, the Tiger 3 star was joined by soon-to-be-dad Ranveer Singh, Indian cricketer MS Dhoni, Sohail Khan’s son Nirvaan, and several others. The photo was taken on the cruise at Portofino, Italy where the guests enjoyed a lavish soiree.

Take a look:

More about Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s cruise pre-wedding

Shah Rukh Khan to Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Suhana Khan, sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and several other Bollywood stars were brought together on a luxury cruise in honor of the couple. American actor and comedian Adam Sandler was also invited.

Advertisement

International musicians like Andrea Bocelli, rapper Pitbull, singer Guru Randhawa, and other ace artists were hired to entertain the 800 guests who onboarded a luxurious cruise from Italy. On the first day, May 29, they were greeted with a lavish lunch followed by a ‘Starry Night’ party on the giant cruise.

The next day, the guests got down to Rome to enjoy ‘A Roman Holiday’ soon after which they attended the Toga Party at night. They even celebrated Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani’s daughter Veda’s first birthday on May 31 and concluded the bash with a masquerade and afterparty at Cannes on June 1. For the unknown, Anant and Radhika will be tying the knot on July 12, 2024.

ALSO READ: Radhika Merchant reveals wearing a gown with Anant Ambani’s love letter printed on it for THIS reason; Find out