Salman Khan reaches out to ailing actor Faraaz Khan's family, takes care of his medical bills

has come to the rescue of actor Faraaz Khan who has been battling for his life in the ICU at a Bengaluru hospital. Just a day back, Pooja Bhatt had shared a fundraiser link on Twitter and urged netizens to contribute towards Faraaz's medical expenses. Now, if actor Kashmera Shah's social media post is anything to go by, then looks like Salman Khan is taking care of Faraaz Khan's medical bills.

Taking to Instagram, Kashmera shared a picture of Salman and wrote, "You are truly a great Human Being. Thank you for taking care of Faraaz Khan and his medical bills. Actor Faraaz Khan of Fareb game is in critical condition and Salman has stood by his side and helped him like he helps so many others. I am and will always remain a true admirer. If people don’t like this post I don’t care. You have a choice to unfollow me. This is what I think and fee. I think he is the most genuine person I have ever met in this film industry @beingsalmankhan."

Faraaz Khan has been admitted to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru and the fundraiser was started by Fahed Abousher and Ahmed Shamoon.

Describing his condition, his family members have written, "Faraaz was admitted to the emergency ward of Vikram hospital where we found out that he suffered three consecutive seizures due to a herpes infection in his brain that had spread from his chest. Besides, while he suffered from these seizures, he swallowed the mucous and saliva of his cough which entered his lungs and caused pneumonia in there. Because of this his blood pressure and heartbeat increased massively and he wasn’t able to breathe. He was put in the ICU care where after a series of complicated procedures and heavy antibiotics he was brought to stability." He is currently in an unconscious state in the ICU.

He has been a part of several projects like Fareb, Mehndi and more and is the son of late veteran actor Yousuf Khan.

