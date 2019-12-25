Salman Khan REACTS to reports of working with Shah Rukh Khan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film

On the work front, post Dabangg 3, Salman Khan will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-starring Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda and the film will hit the screens on Eid 2020.

If you remember, a few days back, the news of and coming together for a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film made headlines. Yes, a report suggested that Nikhil Dwivedi, in an interview, stated that he had almost brought Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan together for a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film that was too happen this year. However, the film didn't work out as planned and so before we could even imagine having to see SRK and Salman Khan on screen together, all our dreams were shattered.

Now, we all know that of late, Salman Khan has been busy with the promotions of Dabangg 3 and during an interview, when Salman Khan aka Chulbul Panday was quizzed if the project starring him and SRK with Bhansali will ever revive in the future, Salman Khan teased Nikhil and said, “I think Nikhil Dwivedi and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are coming together in a film which Nikhil will be directing and Sanjay will be acting in it.” Well, knowing bhai and his sense of humour, this was an apt reply.

For all those who don’t know, prior to this, Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali were to come together for Inshallah featuring , however, the film was shelved at the eleventh hour due to reasons best known to Salman and Bhansali. Post Inshallah got shelved, Sanjay Leela Bhansali announced his next project with Alia Bhatt titled Gangubai Kathiawadi. On the work front, post Dabangg 3, Salman Khan will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-starring and Randeep Hooda and the film will hit the screens on Eid 2020.

Credits :Times of India

Read More