Salman Khan REACTS to being labelled a ‘superstar’; reveals he hasn’t stepped out for dinner in 25-26 years

Salman Khan is undoubtedly one of the most popular and loved celebrities. Not just in India, the Radhe actor has a massive fan following all over the world. Salman, who is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Tiger 3, has now shared that he is not a fan of the ‘superstar’ tag and that none of his habits qualify him as a superstar.

Salman Khan reacts to ‘superstar’ tag

In an interview with India Today, Salman Khan was asked whether he feels he has the superstar tag on him wherever he goes. In response, Salman said that he has never felt like a superstar and that none of his habits are that of a superstar.

“The way I travel, the way I dress, there is nothing I do that speaks superstar. My mind is not tuned that way. Nothing about me is any superstarry. Nothing at all. I don't think Salman Khan is a superstar. It is all bulls**t,” he said. He said that he is happy to wake up in the morning, have his coffee, and simply wants to give his best each day.

Salman Khan says he hasn’t gone out for dinner in 25 years

The Tiger 3 actor also said that he hasn’t stepped out of his house to go out for dinner in 25-26 years. He said that he travels when he has to shoot, and that his only outdoor moments include sitting on his lawn or going to the farm.

“My travel is home, shoot, hotel, airport, location, back home, and then to the gym. That’s it. I spend more time with my staff than my family,” he said. He further added that he doesn’t even go shopping and that the closest he has been to stepping out is when his mom is with him and they go to the closest restaurant to have a coffee.

Salman Khan was recently seen in Tiger 3, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Recently, the film entered the 400 crore club globally, and Salman reacted to it by saying, “Never let success hit your head."

