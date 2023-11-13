Salman Khan reacts to fans bursting crackers in theater while watching Tiger 3: ‘This is dangerous’

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer action thriller film Tiger 3 has been one of the most awaited Bollywood films of this year. On the day of its release, which coincided with Diwali, there were reports of audiences bursting crackers inside a cinema hall in Malegaon. Khan took to his social media to ask people to stay safe.

Salman Khan shares his message after firecracker incident

On November 12th. Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 was released in theatres. A video from Mohan Cinema in Malegaon, in Nashik, Maharashtra has gone viral. The video shows people bursting crackers as Tiger 3 is playing on the screen. People can be seen running for safe space after the crackers start to burst. Today, on November 13th, Khan took to his Instagram story to write about this incident. He called it 'dangerous' and urged people to stay safe.

He wrote, "I'm hearing about fireworks inside theatres during Tiger 3. This is dangerous. Let's enjoy the film without putting ourselves and others at risk. Stay safe."

Check out his story

After the video went viral, Malegaon police registered a case against unknown people under sections 112 and 117 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

About Tiger 3

Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra. The film stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi and others. The third installment in the Tiger franchise, it is a part of the YRF spy universe and follows after the events of War, Pathaan and Tiger Zinda Hai. The film was released on November 12th during Diwali and met with positive response.

