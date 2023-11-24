Salman Khan reacts to his and Shah Rukh Khan fans bickering on social media; ‘Does not bother me much’

Superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have been ruling the Bollywood industry. Both of them enjoy a mammoth amount of stardom and a large fan base. While the two often manage to break records at the box office, the two sharing a cordial relationship often make cameo appearances in each other’s films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, amongst others, and the most recent Tiger 3. Despite this fact, the fans of both stars are often seen indulging in arguments on social media. In a recent interview, the actors reacted to the same by making cameo appearances in each other’s films.

Salman Khan reacts to his and Shah Rukh Khan fans fighting on social media

In a recent interview with ANI, Salman Khan reacted to his and Shah Rukh Khan’s fan-fights on social media. The actor stated that he always tells his fans that he (Shah Rukh Khan) is your brother’s (Salman) brother, so nothing should happen to him. Thus, he asserted that his fans didn’t do that much.

He continues by stating, “And I don't see that much social media; I don't understand this negativity and trolling, so the thing that I don't understand does not bother me much, and neither does Shah Rukh.”

Salman Khan on making cameo appearances in each other's films

In addition to this, Salman Khan also talked about making cameo appearances in each other’s films. The Tiger 3 actor stated that he and Shah Rukh Khan keep making guest appearances in each other’s films. “It feels good that our fans love it. There is always excitement as the bond that we share extends off-screen as well,” he was quoted as saying.

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's work front

Speaking of Salman Khan’s work, the actor is currently basking in the success of his recently released Tiger 3. The film starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film is the third installment of the Tiger franchise and the fifth in the YRF Spy Universe.

Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, after making waves with his two successful films, Pathaan and Jawan, is now gearing up for Dunki. The film is helmed by ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Sunil Grover, Boman Irani, and others. The film will be released on December 22.

