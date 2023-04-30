Salman Khan REACTS to his ‘no-low neckline for women’ rule, says, ‘Woh jitni dhaki huyi hongi…’

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari recently made her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Besides Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, the movie stars an extensive cast. Earlier this month, Palak Tiwari in an interview shared her experience of working with Salman Khan in her first movie. The actress worked as an assistant director on Antim: The Final Truth. In this interview, she also shared that Salman Khan has a rule about the outfit of the girls on the set.

Salman Khan’s reaction to his ‘no-low neckline for women’ rule

Salman Khan recently appeared on the show Aap Ki Adalat, one of the longest-running TV shows. In his conversation with the host, the actor talked about his professional and personal life. On being asked about the ‘alleged’ rule that surfaced on the internet about Salman Khan setting rules for women’s outfits, the actor said, “I think, yeh jo auraton ki bodies hai woh bahut precious hai. Woh jitni dhaki huyi hongi, mujhe lagta hai utni better hai (I think, women’s bodies are very precious. The more they are covered, the better it is)”

The host asked Salman about his shirtless appearance on the popular song O O Jane Jana. For the unversed, Salman was seen in the song wearing denim and flaunting a bare upper body. He replied, “Usmein mai swimming trunks mein tha. Aur tab ki baat alag thi. Ajkal ka mahaul thora sa… Yeh ladhkon ka chakkar hai. Jis hisaab se ladhke ladhkiyon ko dekhte hai, you know, apke bahene, apke biwiko ko, apki maa o ko…woh mujhe achha nehi lagta, I don’t want them to go through these humiliation. (I was wearing swimming trunks in that song, and it was a different time. At present, the environment is a bit… It’s not about women. It’s about men. The way men look at women, you know, your sisters, your wives, your mothers… I don’t like that)”

Palak Tiwari’s comment

For the unversed, Palak Tiwari was quoted saying, “When I was AD-ing with Salman sir on Antim, I don't think many people know this, Salman Sir had a rule 'Ki koi bhi ladki mere set pe, neckline should be here, all the girls should be covered, like good proper girls’. So my mom saw me (going to set) in proper shirt, jogger and covered and all. She was like, 'Where are you going? How are you dressed so well?' I said I am going to Salman Sir's set. Due to several reports around the internet, Palak also clarified her statement later.

