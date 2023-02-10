Salman Khan reacts to Kartik Aaryan’s song tribute; Shehzada actor thanks the superstar with a heartfelt note
Salman Khan reacted to Kartik Aaryan's song tribute 'Character Deela 2.0' with a special Instagram post, and the Shehzada actor thanked the superstar with a heartfelt note.
Kartik Aaryan, the popular actor who has established himself as one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood, is set to make a comeback to the silver screen with the upcoming family entertainer Shehzada. The movie, which is helmed by Rohit Dhawan, has garnered the attention of audiences with its promising official trailer and fun song numbers. Kartik Aaryan is now garnering the attention of audiences with his recreation of the famous Salman Khan song 'Character Deela' from the blockbuster film Ready.
Salman Khan reacts to Kartik Aaryan’s song tribute
The young actor paid tribute to Salman Khan with his recreation of the famous song number, which has been named 'Character Deela 2.0'. While the majority of the superstar's fans loved Kartik Aaryan's recreation, others are urging him to not touch famous songs again. However, Salman Khan, who has always been extremely encouraging towards young talents in the film industry, shared the fun number on his official Instagram handle and wished Kartik Aaryan, director Rohit Dhawan, and the team good luck. "Best wishes @kartikaaryan and #RohitDhawan #Shehzada," the superstar captioned his post.
Kartik Aaryan, who is clearly moved by the superstar's amazing gesture, shared Salman Khan's post on his Instagram story with a heartfelt note. "Sab Ka Bhai Sab Ki Jaan... Shehzada ka Swag se Swagat karne ke liye Shukriya... Means a lot... Thank you for your love and support Sir," reads Kartik's special note.
Check out Salman Khan and Kartik Aaryan's Instagram posts, below:
About Shehzada
The Rohit Dhawan directorial, which is an official remake of the blockbuster Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, features Kartik Aaryan as the central character Buntu, which is originally played by Telugu superstar Allu Arjun. Kriti Sanon is appearing as Buntu's boss-turned-lady love Samara in the movie. The highly anticipated project, which marks Kartik's first release of 2023, features a stellar star cast including Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, Rajpal Yadav, Sachin Khedekar, and others in supporting roles.
ALSO READ: WATCH Kartik Aaryan step into Salman Khan’s shoes and give a new twist to Shehzada’s Character Dheela 2.0
Hopelessly in love with Indian cinema, Akhila grew up watching Malayalam and Tamil films and those are still her firs...Read more