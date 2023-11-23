Salman Khan reacts to Shah Rukh Khan and him being called Jai-Veeru; proposes Aamir Khan to join spy universe

Salman Khan has yet again brought waves at the box office with his latest release Tiger 3. The film also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. While yet again the film is soaring high at the box office, Salman Khan, in a recent interview, talked about how a multi-starrer film can lead to huge box office returns as he reacted to sharing screen space with Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan in the YRF spy Universe. Though ardent fans are still waiting for a full-fledged collaboration between the two, their significant cameos in each other’s films – Tiger 3 and Pathaan generated immense buzz.

Salman Khan on collaborating with his contemporaries

In a recent interview with Zoom, Salman Khan talked about the times when people wouldn’t go to watch his movies. It was then he decided to star alongside actors like Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, and his other contemporaries. “Movies’ collections would double at the box office,” he opined.

In addition to this, he also stated that whilst the 90s movie stars would often collaborate with each other, the stars from the younger generation won’t be able to do it as he expressed, “The younger generation won’t be able to do it, for some strange reasons.”

In the same interview, the Tiger 3 star also talked about joining hands with Shah Rukh Khan in the spy universe and advocated Aamir Khan to also join in. “Here, I did work with Shah Rukh in Tiger 3, and if Aamir gets to do a spy-verse, he will also join in,” he said.

Salman Khan on him and Shah Rukh Khan called Jai-Veeru

The actor was further asked about his on-screen friendship with Shah Rukh and them being on being addressed as the modern-day Jai and Veeru, Salman laughed and said, “Yes I am Veeru, and Shah Rukh is Jai. The actor on a concluding note was also asked about the upcoming Tiger vs Pathaan to which he said, “Yes, that will happen very soon, Insha Allah.”

Speaking of record-breaking Tiger 3, the film was backed by Aditya Chopra and directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

