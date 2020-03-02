  1. Home
Salman Khan reads Rajendra Kumar’s special moments from his biography on sets of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

Salman Khan, who is working on Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, was seen reading legendary actor Rajendra Kumar’s biography on the sets of his cop drama.
Salman Khan is one of the actors in Bollywood who is termed as the titan of the industry. He is not a superstar with several blockbusters registered to his name but has also been a godfather to several newcomers. Interestingly, while the Dabangg 3 superstar enjoys a massive fan following, he is often seen singing praises for several legendary stars. In fact, we have got our hands on Salman’s recent pictures wherein he was seen reading legendary actor Rajendra Kumar’s biography titled ‘Jubilee Kumar – The Life and Times of a Superstar’ on the sets of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

In the pictures which are doing the rounds social media, Salman was seen sitting with the late actor’s daughter Dimple Patel on the sets. Apparently, the biography was presented to the Sultan star by Dimple and the superstar was seen reading Rajendra Kumar’s special moments. Reportedly, Dimple also presented the book to Salman’s father Salim Khan. To note, Salim Khan had collaborated with Rajendra for the latter’s 1986 production Naam which marked the debut of Kumar Gaurav and received a thunderous response from the audience.

Take a look at Salman Khan’s pictures reading Rajendra Kumar’s biography Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai sets:

Talking about the work front, Salman is currently working on the cop drama Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The movie is helmed by choreographer turned director Prabhudheva and marked his third collaboration with Salman after Wanted and Dabangg 3. Apart from Salman, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda in key roles and will hit the screens on Eid this year.

