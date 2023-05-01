Salman Khan recalls an incident when he shot Shah Rukh Khan; Find out what happened

Salman Khan is currently enjoying the success of his recently released film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film has managed to score a decent number at the box office. Amid enjoying a positive response from the audience, Salman was recently seen gracing the first episode of Aap Ki Adalat in Dubai. The actor spoke about a lot including his personal and professional life. He also shared several interesting anecdotes from his career.

Salman Khan shot Shah Rukh Khan on Karan Arjun sets

The host shared that he has heard of an incident where Salman shot Shah Rukh on the sets of Karan Arjun. To this Salman says, “Nahi sir, wo maat bolvao (No, don’t make me say that)” Everyone on the sets was scared as Shah Rukh Khan kept lying on the floor.

Recalling the incident, Salman shared that they were shooting for Karan Arjun in the deserts of Rajasthan. It was in the evening that there was a party going on and everyone attended it. Salman decided to play a prank and rehearsed with Shah Rukh the incident. He said, “ I told Shahrukh, I'll call you for dance, you refuse, and then we will engage in a scuffle, and here's a blank gun. I will fire a shot at you and you will fall down.”

They played out everything according to plan and as soon as Salman fired the gun, everyone got scared. Some also wanted to leave immediately, but Salman was into the character and said, “Koi nahi jayega, sabko mar dunga.” Then he panicked as Shah Rukh Khan didn’t get up. He said, “When Shah Rukh didn’t get up, Sohail and Bhiku da panicked. I checked my gun. Then suddenly Shah Rukh started snoring, chalo Pathaan zinda hai.”

Recalling the incident, Salman shared that this performance was better than the scene in the movie as everybody was convinced that he shot Shah Rukh Khan.

Meanwhile, when asked about the success of Pathaan, Khan credited SRK for the same. Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan featured in Pathaan, released earlier this year. While SRK made his comeback after 4 years with Pathaan, Salman had a cameo in the movie. His cameo was much loved and adored by the audience.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is Aryan Khan’s clothing line worth the price? Netizens divided over their decision to purchase