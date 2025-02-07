Salman Khan recalls when he entered Bollywood Salim Khan asked 'convincing lagoge?' Actor shares his experience with Arhaan Khan

Salman Khan is set to make his first podcast appearance on nephew Arhaan Khan's Dumb Biryani. Sharing a promo of the episode, the actor is heard educating the younger one over his competition with contemporary actors like Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, and more.

With the clip opening into the conversation between the Sikandar actor and Arhaan, the former talked about the questions asked to him by his father at the time of his initial days in the film industry.

While sitting down to shoot a podcast episode with his nephew, Salman Khan revealed, "When I got into the film industry, my father said, 'Tum action kar sakhte ho?' Haa kar sakhta hu. ‘Kya 10 logo ko maaroge tum? Convincing lagoge?' I said nahi." ('Can you do action?' I said yes, I can. 'So will you hit 10 people at once? Will you look convincing enough?' I said no.)

The superstar went on to share his father's words with Arbaaz Khan's son and continued to say that Salim Khan asked him, "'Tum lawyer ban sakhte ho?' I said nahi. 'Kya tum Policewaale ban sakhte ho?' Nahi. 'Mohalle ke dada ban sakhte ho?' I said nahi, and he said, 'At the most love story aa jayegi tumhare paas.'" ('Can you become a lawyer?' I said no. 'Can you become a policeman?' No. 'A gangster?' I said no, and he said 'then all you can get is a love story.')

The Dabangg star claimed that his father's words got stuck in his head, which pushed him to work harder for what he loved.

Weaving an example of the statements by his father, Salman Khan told Arhaan that for him, it is about competing with the actors in the industry who are working towards becoming successful in the current times.

Elaborating on the statements, the Bodyguard star asked his nephew, "So for you, right now, who are the people that you are going to get into the film industry with?" He further added, "There will be Tiger Shroff, there will be Shahid Kapoor, there is Varun Dhawan, there is Sidharth Malhotra. You see yourself better than them right now?"

Arhaan goes on to respond, "Absolutely not."

The movie star hence explains that it is the youngster's role now to pick up the good qualities from the already successful actors and target them to perform even better.

He continued to state in the episode that it is important for Arhaan to cover the distance from being a fan to a hero and come as close as possible to the goal.

The episode of Dumb Biryani with Salman Khan as a guest will be available to stream tomorrow.