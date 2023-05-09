Salman Khan received death threats from a man in the name of Goldy Brar, Mumbai Police issues lookout notice

All eyes have been on Salman Khan ever since his latest Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has hit the theatres. The film as expected did not do that well at the box office. But fans have been loving the actor in the film. Well, apart from the professional front the actor has been grabbing all the eyeballs after he has received several death threats till now. Reportedly, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who was involved in the murder of Siddhu Moosewala was behind the death threats. In fact, the gangster in an interview with a news channel threatened to kill the actor if he doesn't apologise to the Bishnoi community. Now, the latest news is that Mumbai Police has issued a lookout notice against the accused.

Mumbai Police issues lookout notice against accused

According to the reports in ANI, it is said that there is a man who is allegedly emailing death threats to Salman Khan in the name of gangster Goldy Brar in March. The news portal took to its official Twitter handle and wrote, “Salman Khan death threat: Mumbai Police issues lookout notice against accused.” Apparently, the suspect who has been sending threatening emails to Salman Khan is a resident of Haryana and is pursuing medical studies in the UK. He had allegedly emailed threatening messages to the Dabangg star in the name of gangster Goldy Brar in March. Following this, the Bollywood superstar was provided Y+ security.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is the Third Highest Grosser of the year so far

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s worldwide gross collection starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles looks to end in the range of Rs 175 crores. This film is the third-highest-grossing film of the year after Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan and Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

