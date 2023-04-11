Salman Khan receives another death threat from a caller named Roki Bhai; Mumbai Police launch probe

Superstar Salman Khan, who is currently gearing up for the release of his most-awaited film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has received another death threat from Rajasthan's Jodhpur. Recently, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, in an interview with a news channel, threatened to kill the actor if he doesn't apologise to the Bishnoi community. Now, the Mumbai Police has revealed that a man named Roki Bhai has 'threatened to kill' Salman.

Salman Khan receives another death threat

A while ago, ANI took to Twitter and shared the update. The Mumbai Police received a call on Monday and the caller said that he will kill Salman on April 30. Currently, the investigation is underway. ANI tweeted, "In a call received at Police Control Room yesterday, a man who identified himself as Roki Bhai from Rajasthan's Jodhpur threatened to kill actor Salman Khan on April 30. Further investigation underway: Mumbai Police." Have a look:

Earlier, Salman's office received a death threat through email. The mail read, "Goldy Bhai (Goldy Brar) ko BAAT krni hai Tere boss Salman se. Interview dekh hi Liya Hoga usne shayad nhi dekha ho toh bol diyo dekh lega. Matter close krna hai to BAAT krva dio, face to face krna ho vo bta dio. Abi time rehte inform krdiya hai agli baar jhatka hi dekhne ko milega." In no time, cops arrested Dhakad Ram who sent the email to Salman.

Amid death threats, Salman recently bought a new bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV. It has not been officially launched in the Indian market. During the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch, Salman was seen arriving in his brand-new car. Even his security is doubled amid ongoing tension.

Meanwhile, his film co-starring Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill and others is slated to release on April 21.

