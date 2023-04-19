Salman Khan receives fresh death threats days before KKBKKJ release; Rakhi Sawant’s name mentioned as well

All eyes are on Salman Khan as he is all geared up for his mega Eid release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film which also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, and others has already created a lot of hype and the excitement levels of the fans are raising as we are inching closer to the release day. But before the film releases, Salman has made it to the headlines for receiving a fresh set of death threats. Scroll down to get all the details.

Salman Khan receives death threats

According to reports in News 18, Salman Khan has received yet another death threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who have threatened to kill him once again via email. As we already informed that almost a month ago, Rakhi Sawant, who is very fond of the actor had come out in support of the star. Today, in the threat, Rakhi too was asked to stay out of the matter. The former Bigg Boss contestant had shared a video on her social media and apologized to the Bishnoi gang on behalf of the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor. She went on to say, “Mere Bhai Salman par buri nazar mat rakho. Me kehti hu Salman Khan ek nek insan hai.. gareebi ka data hai, ek legend hai.. Salman Bhai ke lie dua karo, vo logo ke lie ittna karte hai.. me chahti hu Salman Bhai ke dushmano ki aakhe fut jae.. unnki yaadash Shakti khatam hojae.. me Allah se dua karti hu ke koi mere Salman bhai ke lie bura na soche.”

Salman Khan received death threat from Roki Bhai

A while ago, ANI took to Twitter and shared the update. The Mumbai Police received a call recently and the caller said that he will kill Salman on April 30. Currently, the investigation is underway. ANI tweeted, "In a call received at Police Control Room yesterday, a man who identified himself as Roki Bhai from Rajasthan's Jodhpur threatened to kill actor Salman Khan on April 30. Further investigation underway: Mumbai Police."

ALSO READ: How did Salman Khan react after Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Pooja Hegde called him 'Bhai'?