Salman Khan receives threats by email; Mumbai Police beefs up security outside Galaxy Apartments

Salman Khan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood who is often seen making headlines for his upcoming films and these days all eyes are on him as fans are eagerly waiting for his upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. A few days back, there was buzz that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has asked the superstar to apologize to the Bishnoi group and if he fails to do so, he will face the consequences. Now, as per the recent development, Mumbai Police has tightened security outside Salman’s Galaxy Apartment as he received threats by email.

Salman Khan receives threats by email

As per the reports of ANI, Salman Khan has received threats by email and after that Mumbai Police has tightened the security outside his apartment. Moreover, Bandra Police even registered a case under sections 506(2),120(b) & 34 of IPC which comes under punishment of criminal conspiracy. Taking to their official Twitter handle, ANI shared ‘Mumbai Police beefs up security outside actor Salman Khan's house after he received threats by email, Bandra Police registered a case under sections 506(2),120(b) & 34 of IPC. Earlier on Saturday, Mumbai Police booked jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar & Rohit Garg for allegedly sending threatening emails to actor Salman Khan's office.’

Here’s the tweet

Salman Khan’s work front

On the professional front, he will next be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is set to release on Eid this year. The teaser of the movie released on January 25 made fans go crazy over the chemistry between Pooja Hegde and Salman in the film. This movie also marks the Bollywood debut of Shehnaaz Gill.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan sang 'Yeh Bandhan Toh' at Sonam Kapoor's reception; Watch