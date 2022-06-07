Salman Khan receiving a threat letter to his upgraded security; 6 big developments in the actor’s case

It has been over a week since Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was brutally killed in Punjab’s Mansa district. It was reported that the renowned singer was shot dead by unknown assailants on May 29. And while the fans have been still trying to get to terms with Sidhu Moose Wala’s demise and the Punjab Police is investigating the matter, another star made it to the headlines for receiving threats. We are talking about Salman Khan.

According to media reports, Salman has been threatened with dire consequences like Sidhu Moose Wala in a letter just a week after the Punjabi singer’s killing. Needless to say, this threat letter to Salman has got his massive fan following worried. Here we bring you the big developments in the case.

Salim Khan receives the threat letter

According to media reports, an unsigned letter was found at Mumbai’s Bandra Bandstand promenade on June 5 at a bench where Salim Khan usually sits during his morning walk. The letter read as, “Tumhara Moose Wala kar denge (You will end up like Moose Wala)”.

FIR filed with police and cops investigating the matter

Soon after an FIR was filed with the Mumbai Police and a case was registered under Section 506-II (Criminal Intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Bandra Police Station. Reportedly, cops are also checking the CCTV footage of the area and also questioning the locals to get information.

Salman Khan’s security upgraded

Soon after Salman Khan and Salim Khan received the threat letter, Maharashtra Home Department strengthened the actor’s security as a precautionary measure.

CBI reaches Salman Khan’s residence

Later, CBI officials had also reached Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment to investigate the matter on Monday, June 6. His brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan were also spotted with the cops at Salman’s house.

Salman Khan spotted with police security at the airport

As Salman’s security has been upgraded, he was clicked with police security at the airport in Mumbai as he left for Hyderabad to shoot for the next schedule of his upcoming movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Lawrence Bishnoi denies involvement in the case

As per a recent post by ANI, Delhi Police has claimed that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had denied any involvement in the case. “Delhi Police questioned jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with the threat letter to actor Salman Khan. He said that he has no hand in this matter and does not know who issued that letter,” the Delhi Police was quoted saying to ANI.

