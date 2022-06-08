Salman Khan records statement with Police, denies threats from any person; Reports

Salman Khan has been making it to the headlines every day ever since Salim Khan found a letter with dire threats in Bandra for both him and the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor. Reportedly, right after the death of popular Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala, a video of the Bishnoi group, who claimed to have killed the Punjabi singer and rapper, threatening the actor went viral. His security was also tightened after this. In fact, later Maharashtra Home department also strengthened the actor’s security. But the latest reports suggest that Salman on Tuesday denied threats from any person.

Salman Khan denies threats from any person

According to reports in the Times Of India, Mumbai Police registered a case against an unidentified person on Monday after a threat letter was issued. But Salman Khan has denied threats from any person, threat calls or disputes with anyone in the recent past, in a statement given to the police. Even Slim Khan’s statements have been recorded by the Mumbai Police. On June 6, several CBI officers were spotted at Salman’s Galaxy apartments where they reached out to investigate the matter.

Salman Khan leaves for Hyderabad

Amidst all this Salman still continues to shoot for his upcoming films. The actor left for Hyderabad to shoot for his film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. As Salman’s security has been upgraded, he was clicked with police security at the airport in Mumbai as he left for Hyderabad to shoot for the next schedule of the film.

Lawrence Bishnoi denies involvement in the case

As per a recent post by ANI, Delhi Police has claimed that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had denied any involvement in the case. “Delhi Police questioned jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with the threat letter to actor Salman Khan. He said that he has no hand in this matter and does not know who issued that letter,” the Delhi Police was quoted saying to ANI.

Salman Khan’s work front

Salman Khan will next be seen in Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif. He is also currently working on his next film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Recently, he turned cheerleader for his close friend Shah Rukh Khan as the latter dropped the teaser of his upcoming film Jawan. Sharing the teaser on social media, Salman Khan captioned it, "Mere jawaan bhai ready hai @iamsrk." Clearly, Salman is excited about Shah Rukh and Atlee’s collaboration.

