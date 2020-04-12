Salman Khan recreates a scene from Maine Pyar Kiya giving it a hilarious twist amid COVID 19 pandemic; WATCH

Amid Coronavirus pandemic, Salman Khan recreates an iconic scene from his debut film Maine Pyar Kiya giving it a hilarious twist.

Due to the lockdown, everyone has been urged to stay home and make the best use of this time. Bollywood celebrities have been regularly sharing what they are up to during this quarantine period. While some are sharing unique workout videos, some are trying their hands-on learning something new. Among all, who is quarantined at his Panvel house had recently shared a video with his nephew Nirvan Khan where he stated that even they were scared of this pandemic and were at their farmhouse and are missing everyone.

Recently, Salman has given a hilarious twist to one of the iconic scenes from his debut film Maine Pyar Kiya by recreating the scene on how it would be amid Coronavirus pandemic. Sharing a video from Maine Pyar Kiya, in which Prem reads a letter from his love Suman bidding him goodbye and leaving a lipstick mark on the wall of glass. The scene ends with him kissing the lipstick mark left on the glass. Recreating the scene, Salman added a funny twist at the end where he sprays sanitizer on the kiss and wipes it away.

Sharing the video, Salman tweeted, "If MPK releases now... Happy Easter Stay focused and stay strong!" Meanwhile, the Bharat actor has been doing his bit during the lockdown by supporting over 25,000 daily wage workers from various crafts of the film industry. Salman Khan's NGO has been providing for people with their education and medical needs. Several times in the past, the Khan family has helped the nation in times of need. And this time too, they stepped up like others from the industry.

If MPK releases now...

Happy Easter

Stay focused and stay strong! pic.twitter.com/c4wrrMD0qA — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 12, 2020

On the work front, Salman will be seen in Prabhudheva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with , Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff.

