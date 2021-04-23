  1. Home
As Salman Khan releases Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai trailer, Sushant Singh Rajput fans trend 'Boycott Radhe'

On Thursday, Salman Khan released the trailer for his film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai featuring Randeep Hooda and Disha Patani. However, soon after, Sushant Singh Rajput's fans vowed to 'boycott' the actioner.
It has been a day since the release of Salman Khan, Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai trailer and already it is trending on Number 1 on YouTube. Amid this, the upcoming film is also making headlines for the wrong reasons as several fans of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput have called for a boycott of Salman's Radhe. Many Twitter users have taken to social media to call for a total boycott of the upcoming film. 

Sushant breathed his last on June 14, 2020, in Mumbai and since then, his fans have been calling for justice for the late actor. Amid this, several times since last year, Sushant's fans have called to 'boycott' many stars in Bollywood. Now, as Radhe is gearing up for release, many of late actor's fans have taken to the platform and urged everyone to dislike the trailer and to boycott the film. They have been tweeting about not forgetting what happened to Sushant and many have spoken about 'nepotism' in their tweets. 

A user wrote, "Please make it world famous no-1 toofani dislikeThumbs down trailer , ur most wanted Gadhe, in the world #BoycottRadhe Ishme sabka vala hai #SaveLives4Sushant." Another wrote, "If You want to teach a lesson to Bollywood Mafia then. BOYCOTT everything linked to,* Salman Khan #BoycottRadhe." A user expressed, "Salman Khan is known to destroy careers and Sushant was no exception. In the past, he tried to destroy the careers of Arijit Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Abhinav Kashyap and several others. They have somehow survived the ups and downs in their career and still trying. #BoycottRadhe #SaveLives4Sushant"

Take a look:

To recall, in 2020, a similar trend was started amid fans seeking justice for the late actor and Salman himself urged his fans to support Sushant's fans. He wrote, "A request to all my fans to stand with sushant's fans n not to go by the language n the curses used but to go with the emotion behind it. Pls support n stand by his family n fans as the loss of a loved one is extremely painful."

Meanwhile, Salman, Disha, Randeep starrer will release on May 13, 2021. The film will release in cinemas worldwide and on Pay-per-view on OTT platform. It is helmed by Prabhudeva and backed by Salman Khan Films. 

