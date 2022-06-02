Salman Khan remembers singing legend KK: 'You will forever be remembered in your music’

Salman Khan remembered the late singer KK in his latest social media post. Krishnakumar Kunnath or KK’s untimely demise has come as a shock to the entire country. He passed away yesterday, May 31st after suffering a cardiac arrest in Kolkata. He was in the city for his live shows. KK fell unwell after his show at Nazrul Mancha last night and returned to his hotel, where his health deteriorated. He was soon rushed to CMRI hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Soon after the news of his death surfaced on social media, fans, admirers and many celebrities expressed their shock and grief. And now, Salman Khan too has sent his condolences to the late singer’s family.

Salman Khan remembers singer KK

A few hours back, Salman took to his Twitter space and shared a post remembering the legendary late singer KK. The Tiger 3 actor wrote, “Deepest condolences to his family. You will forever be remembered in your music. #RIPKK” Many fans reacted to and retweeted Salman’s post on the micro-blogging site.

Take a look:

KK has crooned several songs for Salman Khan in his films. In fact, one of his biggest hits in the initial years of his music career in Bollywood was Tadap Tadap Ke from Salman’s film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. He has also sung Tu Jo Mila from the actor’s 2015 film Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

KK on dubbing Salman Khan’s voice

KK also dubbed the voice of Salman after Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam's Tadap Tadap. Talking about the same, in an old interview with the Times Of India, the popular singer said: "I have never understood how my voice can suit anybody. I just go and sing my song - whether it's 'Tu Jo Mila (Bajrangi Bhaijaan) or 'Ajab Si' (Om Shanti Om), whether it's 'Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai' (Gangster) or 'Ding Dong' (Kuch Toh Hai), whether it's 'Awarapan' (Jism) or 'Alvida' (Life in a Metro) - there's never been a conscious decision to sound like anybody else." He said that there is no chance that he can do it. The singer said that he can't mimic as he does not have the ability for it.

KK is survived by his wife Jyothy and children Tamara and Nakul. His last rites will take place today June 2nd in Mumbai.

