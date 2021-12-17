Salman Khan rents out his Bandra apartment for Rs 95,000 per month; Reports

Salman Khan is one of the biggest actors in Bollywood. It is known to everyone that he has always lived in Mumbai’s Galaxy apartments. But the latest reports suggest that Salman has reportedly given one of his other properties in Mumbai on rent. This apartment is in Shiv Asthan Heights, Bandra West, Mumbai. Apparently, the Radhe actor has rented it out at Rs 95,000 per month. This apartment is situated on the 14th floor with the unit spread across 758 square feet.

According to reports in Money Control, documents accessed by Zapkey.com has revealed the agreement for Salman Khan’s apartment. It is said that the flat was registered on December 6. “The tenure of the agreement is 33 months, documents showed,” the report added. The rentee has reportedly paid a deposit of ₹2.85 lakh with the agreement mentioning a 5% escalation clause in it. Apart from this Salman has a few other properties in and around Mumbai. He has reportedly rented out a duplex apartment in Bandra for Rs 8.25 lakh a month under Salman Khan Ventures Private Limited.

According to documents, this duplex is situated on the 17th and 18th floor of Maqba Heights and is reportedly owned by Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique. The actor is said to have renewed the agreement earlier this year. Salman Khan also owns a farmhouse on the outskirts of the city, in Panvel.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif. The duo had wrapped up the international schedule of the film right before Kat got busy with her wedding and now apparently, Salman would be resuming with the shooting of the film in Mumbai.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan to be special guest at Ram Charan, Jr NTR's RRR event; Makers spend whopping amount