Salman Khan requests fans not to crowd outside his house on birthday; Urges them to maintain social distancing

Salman Khan fans have always gathered outside his house on his birthday every year. But this time, the superstar has a special request.

is celebrating his 55th birthday on December 27 and just like every year, it is no less than a festival for his massive fan following. Each year, thousands of his fans gather outside Galaxy apartments on the Dabangg star’s birthday to get a glimpse of the superstar. And while he is set to turn a year older now, Salman has made a special request to his fans for his birthday this year given the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic.

The superstar has urged his fans not to gather outside his house this year on his birthday. Furthermore, he also requested them to take all the necessary precautions during the pandemic and maintain social distancing. Salman has put up a notice outside Galaxy apartments which read as, “The love and affections of my fans over the years has been overwhelming on my birthdays but this year it is my humble request not to crows outside my house keeping the covid pandemic and social distancing norms in mind.. Mask pehno! Sanitise karo! Social distance maintain rakho! Is waqt mai Galaxy mai nahi hun.”

Take a look at Salman’s request for his fans:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Salman is having some interesting movies in the pipeline. He will be next seen in his cop drama Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai along with and Randeep Hooda. Besides, he also has Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in his kitty. This isn’t all. Salman will also be doing a cameo in ’s Pathan and will shoot for the same next month.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

