Salman Khan to the rescue once again, helps out 50 female ground workers mind Coronavirus lockdown

Salman Khan has been extensively lending support to daily wage workers from the film fraternity, however, he continues to do the good work as he helps out 50 female ground workers amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

has been winning over the internet with his ever so grand gestures and how he has been constantly supporting daily wage workers from the film fraternity. Salman has already helped 25,000 daily wage workers with money in their bands and also sent them ration supplies. The actor is being hailed for having done such a task and in addition, Twitterverse is also praising him for not boasting about it on social media for pulling this off.

However, it looks like Salman still has a lot to do as he has now sent across daily essentials to 50 female ground workers in Malegaon on knowing about their emergency situation. The news has been confirmed by Salman's manager and reports have it that the actor's team did groundwork work and did the arrangements as early as they could. His manager also added how Salman has been generous and responds to those who have a genuine need.

When Salman supported the 25,000 workers, Baba Siddique went on to tweet and thank him on social media as he wrote, “Thank you @beingsalmankhan @tweetbeinghuman for your generous contribution towards the daily wage workers. You are always one step ahead of everybody when it comes to helping people and you have proved that yet again. (1/2).. Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan @tweetbeinghuman for joining us in our fight against #CoronaVirus and making sure no one sleeps hungry! (2/2)”

Salman is currently away in at his Farmhouse in Panvel, and while at it, the actor has been constantly sharing updates on social media. Most recently, he shared videos of spending time with his horse and apart from taking a ride, he also went on to taste the fodder fed to them which he said actually tastes nice.

On the work front, Salman is supposed to be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and the movie is due for an Eid 2020 release. However, as it turns out, the movie might be delayed after all given the Coronavirus lockdown brought all the shoots to a halt. This means that this could be the first Eid in years that will not see a Salman Khan release.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :TOI

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More