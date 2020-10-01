Salman Khan to resume filming of Radhe a day before Bigg Boss 14 premieres; Here's all you need to know

It is a busy weekend for Salman Khan. While he returns to film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on Friday, he will also be seen on Bigg Boss 14, premiering this weekend.

has a packed few weeks coming his way. While the actor returns to the small screen as the host of Bigg Boss 14, he will resume the filming of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai this Friday, October 2. The movie returns on the floors after months of halt owing to the COVID-19 crisis and lockdown in India. While the film is set to resume its final leg of filming, the production team has taken all necessary precautions to make sure it is a safe environment to work.

But what are the preps undertaken for the shoot? What are the scenes that need to be shot? Here's everything you need to know!

Radhe: Your Most Wanted filming date:

The Salman Khan starrer is set to restart filming on October 2 with a 15-day shoot schedule in place. The film stars as the lead while Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, Gautam Gulati and Tamil actor Bharath join the duo in the movie. Prabhu Deva sits on the director's seat.

Shoot location:

According to Mumbai Mirror, the movie's set has been constructed at ND Studios in Karjat. The producers have booked a hotel near the Karjat location to avoid travelling. Soon after, the team will shoot at Mehboob Studio in Bandra.

Safety measures:

Producer Sohail Khan revealed that a number of precautions have been undertaken to ensure safety on the sets. This includes creating an air bubble, modes of transportation sanitisation, health and safety officer along with a doctor and ambulance on the set, and a team of trained personnel to dispose of the PPE kits and masks. COVID-19 tests have been conducted and the cast and crew have tested negative.

It is reported that the film has a few sequences along with some action scenes and patchwork to completed which will be wrapped during this schedule. An Action director from Chennai will join the team to complete the patchwork.

