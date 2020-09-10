Salman Khan to resume filming for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai from THIS date; Set construction to start soon

After a six-month halt, Salman Khan is set to return to the sets of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The work on building the set for the movie at Mumbai's Mehboob Studio to start soon.

It was a heartbreaking Eid for Bhai fans after 's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was delayed due to COVID-19. The movie's production came to a standstill due to the lockdown. However, with the film industry slowly opening up and production resuming, Salman is also expected to head back to the sets of Radhe and complete filming the movie. According to Mumbai Mirror, the actor is set to resume filming for the film in Mumbai starting the first week of October.

A source informed the daily that Salman is expected to film the first episode of Bigg Boss 14 on October 1 following which, he will make his way to Mehboob Studio, in Mumbai, to film Radhe. The shooting schedule is short, lasting between 12 to 14 days. "It’s a short schedule of 10-12 days at Mehboob Studio in Mumbai. The shoot also includes a song featuring Salman and his leading lady, . The antagonist, Randeep Hood along with Jackie Shroff, who has a strong supporting role, will also be a part of this schedule.”

Although the filming had come to a halt, Salman was in constant touch with director Prabhudheva during the lockdown. It was previously reported that the duo was working with a team of post-production unit to edit and assemble the material that was shot. The daily now adds that the filmmaker is scheduled to arrive in Mumbai and join the cast to wrap the film's making. As per the norms, the director will have to quarantine. Given these rules, Salman and Prabhudheva are working out the dates of his arrival.

"There may be a delay of a day or two, depending on the exact date of Prabhu’s arrival, but the studio has been blocked and set construction will begin in the next few days,” an insider said.

Are you excited about Radhe? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

