Salman Khan to resume filming ‘Tiger 3’ next week, will start Sajid Nadiadwala’s film early next year: Report

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ is running successfully in cinemas whilst Salman has received favorable reviews for his performance. The star is currently busy promoting his film in different cities. As per a recent report in ETimes, Salman will be resuming the shoot of his forthcoming action ‘Tiger 3’ by next Monday. Salman will also reportedly start Sajid Nadiadwala’s film early next year and will have a working New Year. Post that Salman will be donning the avatar of Chulbul Pandey yet again for the third installment of the Dabangg franchise.

During a recent interaction with the media for ‘Antim’ the actor revealed plans for his home production Salman Khan Films and said, “We are producing three films and all of them are without me.” Salman on the other hand will be traveling to Riyadh for his Da-banng tour on December 10 along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Shilpa Shetty, and other stars. Reportedly Salman will start a film for sister Alvira’s banner after finishing Dabangg 3. It is unclear however if Katrina will participate in the latest schedule of ‘Tiger 3’ considering her marriage with Vicky Kaushal in early December.

In a chat with Pinkvilla, Salman spoke about playing a cop in Antim and said, “I had this character in my mind and knew exactly how I wanted to play it, but while shooting it, I got a little scared because the cop wasn’t doing anything,” he insists, adding further, “But then I got the confidence. Aayush is playing a powerful character and if I do the same thing, the impact of his character gets diluted. So mine is a chilled-out guy, who knows his power.”

