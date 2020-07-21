Salman Khan to reunite with Kabir Khan for third film in Tiger franchise after Ali Abbas Zafar's suggestion?

Salman Khan and Kabir Khan last worked together for Tubelight in 2017 and soon after, a brewing tiff between the two was widely reported.

The combination of and Kabir Khan working together has given the audiences quite a few films of the actor to celebrate on the big screen. From Ek Tha Tiger in 2012 to Bajrangi Bhaijaan in 2015, Salman Khan and Kabir Khan last worked together for Tubelight and soon after, a brewing tiff between the two was widely reported. Now, according to a report in Mid-Day, Salman and Kabir are touted to reunite for the third film in the Tiger franchise. While there has been no official confirmation, it is being reported that Ali Abbas Zafar, who helmed Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017, has suggested Kabir's name for the third instalment of Tiger.

The film is still in its initial stages of development, but Zafar has already a busy schedule panned out once shooting resumes as he will be working with on a superhero film. Thus, he suggested Kabir Khan's name to Yash Raj Films -- the producers. The film is likely being planned for a 2022 release and Kabir is in talks with YRF for the same, the report added.

For the unversed, it was widely reported in 2017, that Kabir and Salman had creative differences while working on Tubelight. It was said that Kabir was a tad uncomfortable with Salman taking creative calls. However, the filmmaker rubbished these reports with a hilarious tweet.

The duo seemed to have let bygones be bygones, as Kabir was present for Dabangg 3's preview in December 2019.

