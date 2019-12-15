Salman Khan REVEALS this actor was approached before him to play Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg

Salman Khan liked the feel of the film but Chulbul was out and out negative. That film didn’t have any action, certainly not at this scale.

is back as Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg 3. The actor has been portraying the character in Dabangg as well as Dabangg 2. In a recent group interaction, Salman Khan said that he was not the first choice for Chulbul Pandey's character. He said, “It was a very dark film, small film to be made under Rs 2 crore. At that point of time, it had Randeep Hooda and Arbaaz. So Arbaaz said he has been approached for this and it’s a good one so just hear it."

The Bharat actor said, “Then six-eight months passed before I finally heard it. I think UTV was supposed to do it. I liked the feel of the film but Chulbul was out and out negative. That film didn’t have any action, certainly not at this scale. There were no songs and we never get to know who killed the mother... We started working on it and Abhinav agreed to all those changes. He did a very good job with the first one.” Speaking about Dabangg 2, Salman said, “We asked Abhinav to do the second one but for whatever reasons he said he didn’t want to do it, that we didn’t let him make his film.”

Dabangg was directed by Abhinav Kashyap which was released in 2010 whereas Dabangg 2 which released in 2012 was directed by Arbaaz Khan and Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudheva. Dabangg marked Arbaaz Khan's entry into production. Talking about Dabangg 3, the movie also stars , Kiccha Sudeep, Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill, Pramod Khanna and others. Produced by Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan under their respective banners of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Productions, the movie is all set to hit the theaters on 20th December 2019.

