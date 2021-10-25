Salman Khan reveals Antim director Mahesh Manjrekar didn't tell him about his cancer diagnosis before shoot

Salman Khan has been creating a massive buzz for his upcoming movie Antim: The Final Truth. Helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the movie also stars Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana in the lead. It has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year and fans have been eagerly looking forward to Salman locking horns with his brother in law Aayush Sharma. Adding on to this excitement, the makers have unveiled the trailer of Antim: The Final Truth today and it has taken the internet by a storm.

Interestingly, the team had come together for a trailer launch of the movie in the city. During the event, Salman went on to reveal that director Mahesh Manjrekar knew about his urinary bladder cancer diagnosis before Antim: The Final Truth had hit the floors. However, he kept the news under the wraps. “Mahesh got to know that he had cancer before shooting Antim. He didn’t tell us. But now, he is cancer free,” Salman added. On the other hand, Mahesh was all praises for Salman and Aayush for their support during the shooting.

Talking about it, Mahesh said, “I was lucky that the chemo didn’t affect me. I had to take chemo before surgery. Passion drives me. There are so many people who have got cancer and fought, so I wasn’t taken aback. The cast was cordial. Salman and Aayush were a great support.” Furthermore, Mahesh also spoke about the film and said that it is a black comedy. “This is a very serious film, but it has humour too. There is a black comedy in it. I am happy with the way film has shaped up,” he added.

Antim: The Final Truth is slated to release on November 26.