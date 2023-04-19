Salman Khan reveals he had discussed a plot for Tere Naam 2 with Satish Kaushik before he passed away

Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik passed away in March this year after suffering a heart attack. Most popularly known for the iconic character ‘Calendar’ in Mr India, Satish Kaushik has been a part of over 100 films. Satish Kaushik has also directed and produced many films. He has worked with Salman Khan in several projects, and Satish Kaushik was the director of the 2003 film Tere Naam, which starred Salman Khan as Radhe. Salman Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and he recently interacted with the media, during which he revealed that he had shared plans for Tere Naam 2 before Satish Kaushik passed away.

Salman Khan reveals he had shared plans for Tere Naam 2 with Satish Kaushik before his death

Tere Naam, directed by Satish Kaushik, was one of Salman Khan’s biggest hits. Now, during a media interaction, Salman Khan was reminded about Tere Naam. Salman recalled that 20 years ago Satish Kaushik had simply discussed a one-line idea for Tere Naam, and Salman had loved the idea. He further said that before Satish Kaushik’s demise, they had shared plans for a sequel of Tere Naam. Salman had a great association with him, and he revealed that he had discussed a plot for Tere Naam 2, and tried to devise what would have happened in the story 20 years later. Satish Kaushik had said that he would start working on the script soon.

The plans for Tere Naam 2 haven’t completely been abandoned as Salman said that he may consider working on the film at some point in the future.

Before Satish Kaushik’s death, the filmmaker had completed a shoot for Salman Khan’s film, had shot for Arbaaz Khan’s film, and worked on the script for a project under Salman’s supervision. He was reportedly supposed to direct it as well.

Meanwhile, after Satish Kaushik’s death on March 8, Salman Khan took to his social media to share a picture with him. He wrote, “Always loved cared n respected him n shall always remember him for the man that he was. May his soul rest in peace n strength to family n loved ones. .. #RIP Satish Ji."

