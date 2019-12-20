Salman Khan REVEALS he kept Dabangg open ended for sequel; Says ‘Prabhudheva got South’s heroism in Dabangg 3’

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Dabangg 3 hits the screens today. As Chulbul Pandey returns on screen, Salman revealed in an interview, that the idea of the sequel came because they kept the first part open ended.

A highly anticipated film of 2019 is Dabangg 3 starring , and newcomer Saiee Manjrekar. The film delves into Chulbul Pandey’s past as Salman returns as the badass cop on the screen. It is a film that has left everyone impressed with Salman aka Chulbul’s antics twice before in Dabangg and Dabangg 2. However, often fans wonder how the idea of exploring Chulbul’s past came about and how Prabhudheva joined the team of Dabangg 3.

In a recent chat with Mid-Day, Salman revealed how the idea of a sequel to Dabangg came in. Salman mentioned that initially in Dabangg with Anurag Kashyap and Arbaaz Khan, he kept the script of the film open ended so that it could be explored in the future. However, the Dabangg 3 star also mentioned that it was subject to the condition that the first part had to work. Salman mentioned that his brother and Dabangg’s producer Arbaaz thought back then they might be getting a bit pompous. But, the Dabangg 3 actor mentioned to his brother that film’s success or failure can’t be controlled.

Salman said, “We had kept Dabangg open ended because we felt we might come up with a sequel. At that point, Arbaaz asked if we were probably being a little pompous about the film’s fate. I told him ‘if the film works, well and good; if not, there’s nothing we can do.’ Fortunately, everyone liked it, So we made Dabangg 2 in 2010.” Salman then revealed that he came up with the Dabangg 3 prequel and wanted to explore Chulbul’s past. Now, that he has done 3 Dabangg films, Salman mentioned that he immediately switches to Chulbul’s mode on the set. Salman even talked about Prabhudheva and mentioned that he brought about South’s heroism to the film and understands how to combine humour and romance elements on the screen.

Dabangg 3 hits the screens today and already fans are excited to see Chulbul back on the silver screen. The film has been directed by Prabhudheva and the songs like Munna Badnaam Hua, Yu Karke and Hud Hud Song are a rage on musical platforms. It also stars South superstar Kiccha Sudeep as the antagonist. Produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films, Dabangg 3 opens today in cinemas.

