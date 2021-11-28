Salman Khan reveals he told Jacqueline Fernandez to try farming instead of treadmill for cardio; Here's why.

Salman Khan graced the big screen in India after over a year and few months as his film Antim: The Final Truth released in theatres. Starring him and Aayush Sharma in the lead roles, the film had a decent start at the box office. Prior to the film's release, the stars went all out to promote the film.

One of them was their appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show. On the show, Salman got candid about his lockdown days at the Panvel farmhouse. He revealed that he had a couple of friends staying with him which also included Jacqueline Fernandez. Revealing further, Salman said that his fitness recommendation for Jacqueline was to farm land instead of running on a treadmill for cardio.

For the unversed, the actor had taken up farming during the lockdown at his farmhouse. "Jacqueline bhi thi humare saath wahan par. Cardio kar rahi hai treadmill ke upar bewakoofon ki tarah. Bewakoofi hai. Maine kaha zameen khodo (Jacqueline was also there with us. She was doing cardio on the treadmill like a fool. It was foolish. I told her… farm the land),” revealed Salman on the show.

He also explained why he recommended farming. "Uske andar pura din bhi chala jata hai, aur aisa lagta hai ki kuchh kiya hai din mein. Aap fasal bhi uga rahe ho (It takes an entire day and you feel like you’ve done something. You’re growing crops also)," the actor stated.

While we wholly agree with Salman, we're sure Jacqueline had her own reasons.

