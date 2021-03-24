Salman Khan reveals he's taken his first dose of Covid 19 vaccine after being snapped at city hospital.

On social media, Salman Khan revealed that he has successfully taken the first dose of Covid 19 vaccination at Hospital in Mumbai.

Just hours after was snapped outside a hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday evening, the actor took to Twitter to announce that he has taken the jab. On social media, Salman revealed that he has successfully taken the first dose of Covid 19 vaccination at Lilavati Hospital. "Took my first dose of vaccine today.." Salman tweeted.

The actor was snapped with an army of security as he entered the hospital which is located in the city's suburbs. Almost an hour after his visit at the hospital, Salman tweeted that he has successfully taken the first jab of the vaccine. For his hospital visit, Salman was snapped wearing a pair of black denims and a simple blue tee. He sported a black mask and his body guards accompanying him.

Take a look at his tweet below:

Took my first dose of vaccine today.... — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 24, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman recently began shooting for his next film Tiger 3 in Mumbai. Reportedly, co-star will soon be joining him. The first schedule of the film is expected to be wrapped up by the first week of April. After wrapping the film, Salman Khan will start the promotions of his much-awaited Eid 2021 release, Radhe.

For the unversed, Radhe will be taking the theatrical route and will release in theatres on 13 May. The trailer of the highly anticipated film is expected to be out in the first week of April.

