Salman Khan reveals his deep connection with Chennai; recalls shooting his first advertisement in the city

Salman Khan recalls shooting for his first advertisement in Chennai and reveals his deep connection with the city as he visits Chennai for Dabangg 3 promotions.

recently jetted to Chennai in order to promote his upcoming film Dabangg 3 as the action-packed drama will also be releasing in Tamil language. The actor has visited Chennai a number of times for promotional events and shares a deep connection with the city. Acknowledging the same, Salman recalls the time spent in Chennai and reveals that he has been associated with the city even before he became an actor. Salman Khan recollects shooting for a beverage commercial in Madras before entering B-Town.

The actor has also shot the climax scene of his blockbuster Wanted in Chennai. He had earlier visited Chennai to shoot for his film Phir Milenge with Revathy. Salman admits partying in Chennai and says that he has tasted some of the best foods in the city. He is an avid watcher of Tamil films and is a big fan of actor Rajnikanth. The actor attended Rajnikanth's film 2.0's audio launch event in Chennai as an uninvited guest. He admits walking into the event just to see the South superstar.

Salman also spoke about South films like Baahubali and KGF which do extremely well in Bollywood. Two of his films have also been remakes of south films, Vikram Kenny’s Sethu and Vijay’s Pokkiri. As Bollywood embraces films in the South, he wishes the audience in Chennai to watch Dabangg 3 with the same zeal and passion.

Starring Salman Khan, , Saiee Manjrekar and Kiccha Sudeep, Dabangg 3 is all set to hit the screens on December 20, 2019. Directed by Prabhu Deva, it is a prequel of the first two installments of the Dabangg series.

