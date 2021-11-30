Salman Khan reveals his docuseries ‘Beyond the Star’ is Lulia Vantur’s idea: I felt it was a good concept

Superstar Salman Khan’s forthcoming projects include a docuseries on his journey as a star in the Hindi film industry titled ‘Beyond the Star’. Salman in a recent chat with PTI spoke about the docuseries and mentioned that it will present an honest and fun account about him as a person off-camera. The film will trace Salman’s journey thus far in the industry from his superstardom to controversies. Several of Salman’s colleagues, family, friends, costars, directors, and producers will take part in narrating the documentary. Salman recently mentioned that his friend Lulia Vantur came up with the idea for docuseries.

Salman said, “My docu-series is Beyond the Star. Iulia had thought of it and I felt it was a good concept. Whoever I have worked with, staff, friends, co-stars, directors, producers will talk about how I was earlier and how I am now. She narrated it to Andre (Timmins, Wiz Films) and he took it to Applause Entertainment and they finalized this. It is a very good project.” The docuseries, directed by Viraf Sarkari, will also talk about all the people who have helped Salman Khan become the star he is.

Salman also spoke about how several of his colleagues came in for the narration. He said, “Everyone has come in to talk. People have come and spoken honest things. People who didn’t like things have also spoken and those who liked have also spoken. So the entire journey has been in a way captured. It is as honest (as possible). And it is fun.”

