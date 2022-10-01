Salman Khan reveals how Ram Charan came on board for a cameo in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan’s upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is one of the most highly-anticipated movies. Fans have been eagerly waiting for any updates about the film, and much to fans’ delight, Salman shared a teaser and unveiled the title logo of the action film last month. Apart from Salman Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan features Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Shehnaaz Gill, and Raghav Juyal, among others. The film will also have a cameo by Ram Charan, and now, Salman Khan has confirmed the same, while also sharing how Ram Charan came on board for the cameo.

Salman Khan has an extended cameo appearance in Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi’s film GodFather. Salman and Chiranjeevi attended the Hindi trailer launch of Godfather in Mumbai today, and during the event, Salman confirmed Ram Charan’s cameo in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He shared that while he was shooting for the film in Hyderabad with Venkatesh, Ram Charan went to meet him and said that he wants to be in the same frame as Salman and Venkatesh. Salman said that at first he thought Ram Charan was just joking, but much to his surprise, he arrived on set with his costume the next day.