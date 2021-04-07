Salman Khan REVEALS Radhe release might be pushed to next Eid if lockdown continues

Salman Khan has given an update on the release date of his film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and said the movie might be postponed to the next year. Here’s what he had said.

Prabhu Deva’s upcoming directorial Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai starring and is one of the most highly-anticipated films releasing this year. The film is scheduled to release on this Eid ie. on May 13. However, keeping in view a huge surge in the coronavirus cases and restrictions imposed following the same, many makers have decided to postpone the release date of their films. Rohit Shetty had also postponed the release of his forthcoming film Sooryavanshi that was slated to release in April this year.

While there have been reports doing the rounds that Radhe too might not see the light of the day this year, Salman has given an update on the same. Speaking at the virtual cover launch of Kabir Bedi’s memoir ‘Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life of an Actor,’ Dabangg actor said, “We are still trying our best to release Radhe on Eid but if this lockdown is going to continue then we might have to push it to the next Eid. But if the cases go down and people take care of themselves and wear the masks, maintain social distancing, don’t break the laws that the government has put on us then I think this will die off very soon and if it does then we will have Radhe in theatres on Eid.”

Adding to this, Salman also mentioned that but if the COVID cases continue to rise then it’s not just the problem for theatre owners but also for the daily wage workers.

“It’s going to be a really bad one like it was earlier,” he said.

Talking about the film, Radhe also stars Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The forthcoming thriller has been co-produced by Salman, his brother Sohail Khan and brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri.

Credits :Twitter

