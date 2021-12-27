Salman Khan reveals Tiger 3 likely to release in December 2022

After the stupendous success of the first two installments of Tiger franchise, the fans are eagerly looking forward to the third installment of the espionage action thriller. And while Salman is already shooting for Tiger 3, he will be seen reprising his role of Tiger opposite Katrina Kaif who will be seen as Zoya. This isn’t all. It is also reported that Tiger 3 will also feature Emraan Hashmi as the lead antagonist. While fans are excited about the movie, as per the recent development, Salman has dropped hints about the release date of Tiger 3.

This happened during his recent interaction with the media on his birthday. During the conversation, Salman stated that Tiger 3 is likely to release in December next year. He also mentioned that he will be working with Shah Rukh Khan in Tiger 3 and Pathan. For the uninitiated, while King Khan will be having a cameo in the third installment of the Tiger franchise, Salman will be having a guest appearance in SRK’s much talked about comeback movie. This isn’t all. The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo star also mentioned that Pathan will be releasing before Tiger 3 next year. Although no official announcement has been made about the release dates of Pathan and Tiger 3, Salman’s statement has definitely got everyone excited.

Meanwhile, there have been reports that SRK will be shooting for a 12 day schedule for Tiger 3 at Yash Raj Studios and will be sharing the screen with Salman in the movie. It is also stated that he will be seen playing the role of a RAW officer in Tiger 2. “It will be a 12-day schedule at Yash Raj Studios in Andheri. While Salman will not join him in this stint, the two actors will share the frame at some point for the combination scenes of Tiger 3. After Shah Rukh wraps up his portions, he will fly out for the foreign schedule of Pathan, where a romantic song with leading lady Deepika Padukone and some action scenes will be canned,” a source had told Mid Day.