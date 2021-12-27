Salman Khan reveals title of Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel on his birthday; Denies collaboration with SS Rajamouli

Salman Khan is one actor who has successfully established himself as a brand in the industry. In his career of over three years, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo has not just given several blockbuster movies but also enjoys a massive fan following. And while he is celebrating his 56th birthday today, Salman has been inundated with best wishes from fans and friends across the world, the superstar has also come up with a big surprise for his audience. During his recent interaction with paps on his birthday, Salman has revealed the title of the much awaited second installment of Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

During the conversation, when Salman was quizzed about his collaboration with SS Rajamouli, he dismissed all the speculation and stated that he isn’t collaborating with the ace filmmaker as of now. However, Salman did mention working with Rajamouli’s father K V Vijayendra Prasad for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. Talking about it, the Ek Tha Tiger actor stated that the movie has been named as Pavan Putra Bhaijaan. This isn’t all. Salman also stated that after completing the shooting of Tiger 3, he is likely to be working on No Entry sequel and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

As of now, Salman, who was last seen in Antim: The Final Truth with Aayush Sharma, is working on the much talked about third installment of his Tiger franchise opposite Katrina Kaif. It is reported that Salman and Katrina will be reprising their respective roles of Tiger and Zoya in the movie. Besides, the movie will also feature Emraan Hashmi as the lead antagonist.