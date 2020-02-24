Salman Khan reveals what makes him the happiest and it is NOT the success of his movies; Find Out

Salman Khan, who is known to have given several blockbuster movies, revealed what gives him the maximum amount of joy.

Bollywood is an industry which has several generous stars who have often shown their charitable side. However, there is only one star in the industry who is known to be the man with a golden heart. We are talking about who has justified this title time and again. From donating for the families of CRPF martyrs to distributing bicycles to street kids along with organization Being Human providing education and healthcare services for underprivileged kids, the Dabangg 3 star has been doing it all.

Besides, Salman does it all to bring a smile on the faces of his fans be it with his movies or his gestures. But do you know what makes our Bajrangi Bhaijaan beam with happiness? Well, it isn’t the grand box office success of his movies. Instead, it is when a kid, with least chances of survival, survives that give Salman the most happiness. The superstar made this revelation during Indian Today Conclave in 2014 where he recalled how a kid with a complicated heart condition made it through despite having only 5% chances of survival.

“Lots of things make me happy. The thing that gives me the most amount of joy or happiness is when I hear that this kid had this really complicated surgery, he had this complicated heart condition and there was only 5% chance of the kid living. And the doctors had done a marvellous job and they have saved the life of that kid. There is no better pleasure than that and I really mean this. Films do well, films don’t do well. But this is something that when a kid like this survives it gives me the maximum amount of happiness,” Salman was quoted saying.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Salman Khan, who was last seen in Dabangg 3, is currently working on his upcoming cop drama Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Helmed by Prabhudheva, the movie also stars and Randeep Hooda in key roles and will be hitting the screens on Eid this year.

