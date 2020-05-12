Salman Khan REVEALS why he decided to release Tere Bina amid lockdown; Says ‘we wanted to keep ourselves busy’

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen together in the single Tere Bina that goes live today on YouTube. Ahead of the release, Salman and Jacqueline shared why they decided to work on the song amid Coronavirus lockdown.

It has been almost seven weeks since and his close friends and family have been staying at Panvel farmhouse since the Coronavirus lockdown. The superstar has been doing his bit to raise awareness about the deadly virus amid the lockdown and one of his previous released singles, Pyaar Karona was a call to people to be kind to each other amid the pandemic. Now, Salman is all set to release another single, Tere Bina, featuring him and Jacqueline Fernandez, who also has been staying with him at the farmhouse along with others.

While the song will be released today at 12 PM, Salman got candid about the same in a recent chat. The handsome superstar who has been winning the internet with his latest uploads revealed that Tere Bina has been a song that he has had with him for a while. Salman shared that back in Mumbai, he has a neighbour who keeps requesting him to sing songs for him. Salman shared that Tere Bina was one of the songs he crooned for him but never used it in any of his films as it didn’t fit anywhere.

Salman said, “Back home in Bandra, we have a neighbour, Ajju (Ajay) Bhatia, who would keep asking me to sing for him. So far, I have sung four songs for him. Tere Bina is one of those. It wasn’t fitting into any of my films, so we decided to release it now.” Talking about why he is using lockdown to release singles, Salman said, “About seven weeks ago, when we came to the farm, we didn’t know that we would be here under a lockdown. So, we wanted to keep ourselves busy, and that’s when we decided to do these songs.”

Furthermore, Jacqueline added that the song has been shot with just the help of 3 people, Salman, her and DOP. She also revealed that Salman had directed the song while she was incharge of moving props and lighting, besides featuring in the video. The song Tere Bina has been composed by Ajay Bhatia and written by Shabbir Ahmed. Salman has lent his voice to the song and the teaser was released over the weekend. The romantic track showcases the surroundings around Salman’s Panvel farmhouse and will give a glimpse into his life there. Tere Bina, featuring Salman and Jacqueline, will be out today.

Credits :Times Of India

