Salman Khan reviews fierce look of Sushmita Sen from Aarya 2 poster: ‘Arre wah Sush, totally killing it’

Sushmita Sen starrer web show Aarya 2 premiered online on Friday, December 10. Ever since the series’ release, netizens have flooded social media with their review of the crime-thriller. Now, on Monday, even Salman Khan wasn’t behind to compliment Sushmita Sen’s fierce look on the Aarya 2 poster. Taking to Instagram, the Dabangg actor shared a billboard of the show. It seems that while travelling in the city, Salman’s attention was stolen by Sushmita Sen’s intense look.

In the poster, the former Miss Universe can be seen pointing a gun towards her enemy. Her cold look was accentuated with a bloodied background that sees cash flowing in the air. As soon as the poster caught the attention of Salman Khan, he immediately took to Instagram to share the same with his followers. While doing so the star wrote, “Arre wah Sush how nice u looking ya . Totally killing it . So happy for u . @sushmitasen47.”

Take a look at the poster below:

Speaking of the show, the first season is based on the Dutch drama series Penoza. The plot revolves around the life of Aarya who is an alpha mother of three. Her husband Tej and his partners run a drug mafia under the garb of a pharmaceutical business. After Tej gets shot in a broad daylight, Aarya (Played by Sen) transforms from a normal mother to become a gangster in order to save her family. Aarya also marked Sushmita Sen’s debut in the digital world, with the first season garnering over eight nominations.

ALSO READ| Aarya Season 2 Review: Sushmita Sen is a fierce tigress, returns as an invincible boss lady in gripping series