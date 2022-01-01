Salman Khan rings in a fun filled New Year with Iulia Vantur, Sangeeta Bijlani, Bina Kak & others; PHOTOS

Like every Bollywood star celebrating New Year 2022 with their loved ones at home, superstar Salman Khan also did the same and joined rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur, Sangeeta Bijlani, Bina Kak to ring in the New Year. The photos of the celebration with Salman were shared by Bina on her Instagram handle and well, it certainly was an intimate get together at what appears to be Salman's Panvel farmhouse. Recently, Salman also celebrated his birthday at the farmhouse with all his friends and family members.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Iulia shared a video and photo of posing with Bina Kak, Amrita Kak, Samantha Lockwood, Sangeeta Bijlani as they all shouted Happy New Year. In another series of photos shared by Bina, Salman also was spotted in his casual avatar. In the photos, Salman is seen clad in a black tee with a white jacket over it. The superstar smiled and posed with the senior actress and her daughter in photos from the New Year celebration.

Have a look:

Meanwhile, on Salman's birthday, his close family members and friends got together at Panvel farmhouse to celebrate. Photos and videos from the celebration went viral. In the videos, Salman and his niece Ayat, who shares her birthday with the superstar, were seen cutting the cake together. Salman had even interacted with the media on his birthday and had confirmed several of his upcoming projects like Tiger 3, Pathan, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Bajrani Bhaijaan 2 and more.

In January 2022, Salman and Katrina Kaif are set to kick off a 15 day schedule for Tiger 3 in New Delhi. Pinkvilla had exclusively informed you that it would be the last leg of shooting for the film.

