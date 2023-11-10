Salman Khan rumored as Koffee with Karan 8 closer; Karan Johar saving the best for last?

Koffee with Karan Season 8 kicked off with a bang, featuring the dynamic power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The star-studded lineup for this season promises candid conversations and juicy revelations. Now, it seems that host Karan Johar plans to conclude the season on a high note by welcoming superstar Salman Khan to his chat show. The prospect of Salman gracing the iconic couch is sure to generate immense excitement among fans. Read on to know more details.

Salman Khan to grace Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan 8 with another star?

According to a recent report in India Today, there's a buzz that Salman Khan could feature in the finale of the current season of the widely-loved show, Koffee with Karan. The report suggests that Karan Johar is eager to have Salman Khan grace the show's closing episode and is currently in discussions with the Tiger 3 actor.

While the details are still being ironed out, the team is also finalizing another actor to join Salman on the show. The goal is to conclude the season with a spectacular episode and Salman’s presence is bound to make it truly unforgettable.

More about Koffee with Karan Season 8

Following the captivating opening episode with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, where they openly discussed their relationship and marriage, Koffee with Karan Season 8 continued its charm with a heartwarming episode featuring siblings Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. In the latest episode, viewers were treated to insights into the love lives of Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday.

The excitement doesn't stop there! The upcoming episodes boast an impressive guest list, including the duos of Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji, and Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty. For those eager to catch all the entertaining episodes, the show is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

