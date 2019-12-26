Salman Khan’s 54th birthday GUEST LIST: Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan & others expected to join

The Dabangg star of Bollywood, Salman Khan will be turning 54 tomorrow. This year, Salman is celebrating his birthday at Sohail Khan’s house in Bandra. Stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan and more are expected to attend.

As per reports, Salman changes the venue of the party as he wants to stay close to Arpita Khan Sharma who will be delivering her second child on his birthday. Hence, Salman will ring in his birthday at Sohail Khan’s house in Bandra. Salman’s guest list includes, Shah Rukh, Katrina, , David Dhawan, Prabhudheva, Saiee Manjrekar, , Jacqueline Fernandez, Kabir Khan and wife Mini Mathur and others. The star usually throws a birthday party at his farmhouse. But amidst shooting for Radhe and Bigg Boss 13, Salman switched the venue.

Also, the Dabangg 3 actor wanted to be as close as possible to sister Arpita who will be delivering her baby on his birthday. The actor’s recent release, Dabangg 3 did face a bit of lukewarm response due to CAA protests. However, later the business picked up at the box office. Directed by Prabhudheva, Dabangg 3 marked Chulbul Pandey’s return to the big screen with aka Rajjo. Along with this, Saiee Manjrekar was introduced as Khushi in the film. While fans are waiting to see how the Dabangg 3 actor celebrates his birthday, many also want to see who all join him for celebrations.

