Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan co star Harshaali shares Diwali celebration pics; Fan says 'Munni badi hogayi'

Salman Khan’s co-star from Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Harshaali Malhotra recently took to her Instagram handle to share a few stunning pictures from her Diwali and Bhai Dooj celebrations.

Superstar ’s co-star from his superhit film Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Harshaali Malhotra has recently shared a few stunning pictures from her Diwali and Bhai Dooj celebrations on social media. The child actor is looking all grown up in the latest pictures and her fans could not get over her looks. In 2015, Harshaali made her debut with the Kabir Khan directorial. The little lady played a speech-impaired child named Munni who gets separated from her mother while visiting India from Pakistan. The beautiful actress was 7 at the time.

Harshaali also won the Best Debut Female award for her role in the film. Apart from Harshaali and Salman, the film also starred Kareena Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Meher Vij. In the latest pictures, Harshaali can be seen posing with the diyas and sitting beside a rangoli. While sharing the same, she wrote, “Happy Diwali,everyone!! Here’s to a joyous and wonderful years ahead for us all. Be safe ... #festivevibes #diwali #light #diyadecoration #loverangolis.”

In the still from Bhai Dooj celebrations, she can be seen in a pink salwar suit. She captioned her post as: “A very happy bhai dooj to the person who annoys me the most yet the one who I love the most....happy bhai dooj #hardik152004.” Soon after she posted the pictures, her fans started dropping comments on the same. One of her fans wrote, “Munni is all grown up,” while another one wrote, “Can’t believe she is a teenager now.”

Check out the latest pictures here:

Earlier, casting director Mukesh Chhabra had said in an interview that Harshaali was chosen from among 8000 kids for the role. The child actor also appeared in TV shows like Laut Aao Trisha and Qubool Hai.

Credits :Harshaali Malhotra Instagram

