Salman Khan’s Being Human comes forward to help frontline workers amid COVID 19 crisis; VIDEO

With the commencement of the second wave of Coronavirus, India’s health care system is in a shambles. Due to lack of oxygen supply and unavailability of hospital beds, numerous mortalities have been reported in the last few days. While the country faces its biggest challenge during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, several Bollywood celebrities have offered their support to curb the spread of the deadly virus. Actors and actresses are seen using their social media handles as a means for people to be more informed.

Meanwhile, some B-town stars have taken the necessary action to help people in need amidst the health crisis. has taken the necessary step to help frontline workers in Mumbai with the help of his foundation. Last year, the actor’s Being Human Foundation started a ‘Being Haangryy’ initiative to feed police officers and frontline workers across the city with the help of a food truck. Now, the actor has revived the good cause to provide relief to the medical staff who put their lives at risk to save patients during the pandemic.

Big thank you @AUThackeray ji @BeingSalmanKhan bhai for making this possible as team @yuvasenabandraw for reaching out our Frontline force... means a lot when bhai comes to keep a check on the supply and motivate the team to reach out to one and all..Jai Hind !!! Jai Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/MNkk6JcbGn — Rahul.N.Kanal (@Iamrahulkanal) April 25, 2021

Today we shall reach out the areas of Bandra - Worli - juhu - BKC - Agripada... proud feeling that we could do our bit ans our mark of respect for tireless service of @MumbaiPolice @mybmc and health warriors pic.twitter.com/I3sfevkiVh — Rahul.N.Kanal (@Iamrahulkanal) April 25, 2021

Salman has been very vocal throughout the pandemic by urging people to mask up and follow COVID 19 guidelines on his social media. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is all prepped to release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in theatres and on OTT platforms on May 13, 2021. The Prabhudeva directorial is a crime thriller that also stars , Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

